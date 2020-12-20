Iran-Russia ties stronger than ever before

Such ties are in line with Iran’s basic policy of expansion of comprehensive ties with all its neighbors, particularly with its neighbor on the north side of the Caspian Sea, which is now at the highest level than ever before.

The bilateral parliamentary relations, as well as the ties between the two counties’ ministries have been so closely active that the official Russian news agency, ITAR-TASS earlier this month in a report on bilateral ties wrote: Russia and Iran cooperate comprehensively to answer the present day challenges and threats, including campaign against international terrorism and finding a diplomatic, political solution for the Syrian crisis.

The Russian agency further added that the Iran-Russia talks are based on real-time politics and very close proximity between the two countries’ stands on most of the international and regional issues, particularly the establishment of the new multi-polar world order, strengthening of the UN role in tackling the international affairs, encountering the new challenges and threats effectively, and resolving the prevailing crises in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

According to the ITAR-TASS, Russia believes interactions with Iran is an important precondition for securing Moscow’s national interests in the Caucasus region, the Central Asia, the Near East, and the Middle East.

Zarif’s 3th visit of Moscow occurred in October 2020.

Iran refers to Russia as a friend in need for Iran, reiterating that the Russian government has been by the side of the Islamic Republic during the hard times and Iran naturally treats its hard-times’ friends differently and most amicably.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman, too, reiterated last month that continual meetings between the two countries’ foreign ministers go on despite the global Corona pandemic.

He reiterated that Iran-Russia relations expand dynamically and intensive talks continued at highest level during this year amid mutual trust including four phone talks between the two counties’ presidents.

** Strategic bilateral talks

International affairs analysts consider Iran-Russia relations as strategic, and accordingly believe keeping in mind the speed and process of the regional and international developments the frequency of Iran-Russia continual consultations get more intensive parallel with that speed.

The two major regional countries’ amicable, broad ties are so good that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Zarif in his last meeting that the Iran-Russia relations are improving on a highly ascending slope.

Lavrov meanwhile told IRNA and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) agencies last week that comprehensive bilateral ties, from agricultural exchanges to information technology cooperation are dynamically active and if you pay attention to the official statistics on commercial goods exchange you will notice over 20% increase this year, including an 8% increase during the first six months of 2020, when the Corona pandemic had negatively affected the world trade.

He believes Moscow has cooperation with no other country than Iran and such a cooperation is under the Corona pandemic’s negative effects, when Russia’s imports from Iran has grown much more rapidly than Moscow government’s exports to Iran.

In the year 2019 the temporary Iran-Eurasia agreement was signed, based on which the world’s largest economic group’s markets were opened towards the Iranian producers and consumers.

Lavrov emphasized the need for further expansion of Iran-Russia economic ties, adding, “We have the required economic potential for the purpose, such as those in the technological and military fields.”

