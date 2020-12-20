Iran's oil minister arrives in Moscow

He is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Russian officials and discuss the latest state of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy and global market prospects.

He was welcomed by several Russian officials and Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali.

Zangeneh is slated to hold talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov durinh his stat in Moscow.

Russia, as a member of OPEC Plus, has an important share in the oil market, and therefore good relations between the two countries can be effective in the prosperity of the Iranian oil market.

