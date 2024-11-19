Iran wins four seats at Asian Table Tennis Union committees

During the executive meeting of the ATTU, held simultaneous with the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan, four Iranians were appointed as main members of various ATTU committees.

Fatemeh Keyvani was reappointed as the head of the Gender Equality Committee for another four years. Sima Limouchi was named the head of the newly established Para Table Tennis Committee.

Additionally, Mehrdad Babadivand, as the longest-serving member, was elected to the coaches and youth committee, while Simin Rezaei was appointed to the referees' committee.

6125**9417