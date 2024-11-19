Tehran-Caracas ties paved ground to finalize nearly 300 deals: Venezuela FM

Yvan Gil Pinto made the remarks in a social media post on Tuesday while referring to the 10th Venezuela-Iran intergovernmental committee in the capital Caracas.

He stated that he attended the committee meeting on behalf of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with the participation of Iran’s Ambassador to Caracas Hojatollah Soltani.

In his remarks, the Venezuelan foreign minister said the aim of holding the 10th joint committee was the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two nations which are united in their fight against the West's coercive measures.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and the 1999 Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela have solidified the ties between the two sides.

Venezuela and Iran continue development of cooperation during the 10th commission meeting, Gil noted.

He emphasized that during the past two years, Venezuela and Iran signed 80 agreements on cooperation; and the presidents of the two countries travelled to the respective states in 2022 and 2023.

Venezuela is proud to have a partner, friend, and brother like Iran, he stressed.

The 10th Venezuela-Iran intergovernmental committee was held in Caracas on Monday to review promotion of strategic relations.

The two countries have already signed several documents on bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, trade, technology, science, gas, petrochemicals, oil and agriculture.

During Maduro's visit to Iran in June, 2022, Tehran and Caracas signed a document on a 20-year strategic cooperation agreement.

1483**9417