Fakhrizadeh assassins, enemies of Islamic System: Pakistan ex-Army Chief

General (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg who is opposed to US policies and its interference in the region, in an article published in English daily ’The Nation’ entitled ‘Safeguarding the basis of our Islamic system,’ said, of the killing of Fakhrizadeh is not about Iranian Nukes but against the Islamic System.

He said Imam Khomeini had once stated that ‘our enemies are against the basis of our Islamic System, and they will never cease their enmity’ which is the ‘fundamental truth’.

He noted that the enemies of the Islamic system had encouraged Saddam to invade Iran, which turned into an eight-year-long bloodbath, with Iran crossing the Shatt al-Arab to capture Basra, when Saddam used chemical weapons, supplied by the civilized world, to stem the Iranian offensive.

“Then followed a series of crippling sanctions and embargoes for the next thirty years that could also not break the will of the Iranians,” stated General (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg.

He noted early this year, a loose coalition was formed under the Warsaw Plan, to punish Iran preceded by Trump’s targeted assassination of Iranian General, Qasim Solemani.

He added the US allocated a sum of US$ 1.4 billion, for perception management of the Pakistani nation, as if we were the Native Americans to be disciplined.

General Mirza Aslam Beg stressed the need of the hour is to seek social harmony based on a just democratic order that could safeguard the ‘basis of our Islamic system’ resonating in harmony with Revolutionary Iran to provide the much-needed strategic depth of security, to this part of the Islamic world, under attack.

Last week, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs is an official statement condemning the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense, said such acts run contrary to all norms of interstate relations and International Law.

