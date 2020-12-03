Pakistan says assassination of top Iranian scientist against int’l laws

Foreign ministry in a statement on Thursday extended sincere condolences to the family members of Mr. Fakhrizadeh and to the Iranian people.

“Such acts not only run contrary to all norms of interstate relations and International Law but also threaten the peace and stability of an already fragile region,” said the statement.

It said: Pakistan strongly urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital city of Tehran on Friday.

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addressing a weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday had also condemned the assassination.

Earlier, Pakistani political and religious parties in Karachi and heads of prominent think tanks, had condemned the assassination terming it a cowardly terrorist of Zionist regime and its allies.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish