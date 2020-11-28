Zionists behind assassination of Iranian scientist: Pakistani politician 

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri in a statement on Saturday said the Zionist regime is playing with a fire which will soon engulf the illegitimate state.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of the Iranian Defense Ministry, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri added that agents of the United States and the Zionist regime have assassinated the prominent defense scientist of Iran which is very unfortunate.

He said targeting Iran's most important figure is the worst aggression and interference in the internal affairs of the states, adding that the Zionists are playing with fire which will soon engulf the illegitimate Israeli regime.

He said that the United States, the Zionist regime and some Arab dictators in the region States are bent on destroying the peace of the region.

Allama Jafri added that the US is on the verge of collapse and the end of the Zionist regime is an eternal and undeniable fact. He said only some of their mercenaries in the region have the illusion of showing their power by buying security from outside.

Addressing some Arab rulers, he said that they should stop spreading hatred and a hypocritical approach and play a role in strengthening the position of the Islamic world.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacting to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense, highlighted the Israeli regime’s role in the act.

“Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

