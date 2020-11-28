President says Iran will reciprocate assassination of scientist appropriately

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

The president made the remarks speaking in a meeting of the national Headquarters for the Fight against COVID-19.

Rouhani said that the enemies assassinated a scientist who spent the past months carrying out researches on COVID-19 and making kits for the COVID-19 patients.

He added that Martyr Fakhrizadeh helped the country in the path of self-sufficiency to produce medicine and other medical equipment.

The Zionist regime and all hostile countries should know that Iran will rapidly continue its path of progress, President Rouhani said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday highlighting the Israeli state terrorism accountable.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish