Fakhrizadeh assassination to further encircle Israel: Pakistani expert

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Farhat Asif condemning the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense, said that the terrorist act has put the whole region in danger.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital city of Tehran on Friday.

Farhat Asif added that the unilateral goals of the Trump administration, which is spending its last days in the White House, have already shaken the region and the consequences of which are not only for Iran and its people, but for the whole region and its governments.

The international relations expert said that Netanyahu's suspicious movements in the region, especially his recent secret visit to Saudi Arabia, just a few days before the terrorist operation in Tehran, raised many questions.

The analyst believed the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist is the latest blow of the enemies of peace in the region to interact with Iran. “Traces of Tel Aviv and its allies in the terrorist attack are vivid,” she said.

Farhat Asif was of the view that lifting of US anti-Iranian sanctions, which intensified during Trump's four-year term, is an important step in reviving the atmosphere of trust with the Islamic Republic, which will benefit various countries, including neighbors.

“But the assassination of the Iranian scientist, anger of the Iranian government and terrorism by foreign elements, including Israel, has made things difficult for Biden,” she noted.

President of Pakistan’s Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) said that in such a situation, the Pakistani government should stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran and inform the international community of its serious considerations regarding terrorist acts that target official figures.

**Iran's revenge against the perpetrators of the assassination to be calculated

Referring to the clear and firm positions of Iranian officials to identify and punish the perpetrators of the assassination of prominent scientist Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Farhat Asif added revenge is the legal right of every country, but Iran’s response in current situation will be calculated.

She added Iran is taking a number of steps and is not giving excuses to its ill-wishers, including the main enemies of peace in the region. “The response of the Iranians to the perpetrators of the assassination will certainly be there, but they will carry out this very carefully,” she said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif while reacting to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh also highlighted the Israeli regime’s role in the act.

“Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Hatami also said that Iran will take any step for the honor of dear nation of Iran and will not hesitate to target the enemy.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish