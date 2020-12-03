Pakistan condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addressing a weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, said: "We extend sincere condolences to the family members of Mr. Fakhrizadeh and to the Iranian people."

“Pakistan strongly urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region," he said.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital city of Tehran on Friday.

During the exchange of fires, the security team members protecting the top Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri responding to a question at the briefing said that tensions in the region need to be de-escalated.

He went on to say "we have always played a role in the improvement of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered his good offices in this regards".

“We remain committed to peace in the region and our efforts for de-escalation in tensions and for unity among Muslim Ummah will continue,” said the spokesperson.

The official to another question said "we believe the policy of engagement with Iran should be preferred over any sanctions and that is why we had supported the JCPOA".

Expressing his views, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the JCPOA represented a good example of how difficult issues can be addressed through diplomatic engagement and negotiations. “All parties to the JCPOA should adhere to the commitment made under the agreement."

