Israel's involvement in Iranian scientist assassination, open reality: IPI chief

Professor Sajjad Bokhari, the Executive Director of the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) in a video message on Tuesday offered his condolences to the government and people of Iran and the bereaved family.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital city of Tehran on Friday.

During the exchange of fires, the security team members protecting the top Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

Professor Sajjad Bokhari added there is absolutely no doubt that who is behind this heinous crime, ‘definitely who else than Zionist regime and its allies in the Middle East.’

He termed the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh a criminal, barbaric and highly provocative act. The expert added this is a sheer violation of international law by the Zionist regime and another open act of state terrorism.

Referring to the consequences of the development, he noted that Zionist regime and its Arab allies want to trap Iran by escalating tensions before the change of government in Washington.

He added they want to keep the new US administration away from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by creating conflicting environment. “They want Iran to react in such circumstances which will open new chapter of confrontation in the region,” he warned.

Executive Director of the IPI said if we look upon this incident in the light of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani we come to know that some countries are trying to target the foreign officials by using lethal weapons which is a quite dangerous act.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacting to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh also highlighted the Israeli regime’s role in the act.

“Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish