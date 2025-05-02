Iran strongly condemns U.S. war crimes in Yemen

Foreign Ministry spokeperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the repeated attacks by the U.S. army over the past 24 hours on various areas of the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, and Al-Jawf in Yemen, targeting the infrastructure and residential areas of Yemen.

Baqaei called the U.S. military aggression against Yemen a clear violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen and a gross violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and the rules of international law, and emphasized that these attacks are considered war crimes and crimes against humanity because they target residential areas and vital infrastructure in Yemen.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed regret over the inaction of the United Nations and the U.N. Security Council in response to the blatant violation of the law and the killing of innocent people by the U.S., and said that the continued U.S. aggression in Yemen is causing increasing insecurity in the West Asian region, and reminded all countries in the region of the shared responsibility to confront the war-mongering and lawlessness of the U.S.

