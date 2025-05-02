Yemenis march against Israeli crimes in Palestine

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have taken to the streets of the capital Sana’a, to condemn the genocide in Gaza and the US aggression on their country.

The protesters said that by supporting the enemy (Israel) and its aggression against Yemen, the U.S. cannot prevent support for by Yemen for the Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Masirah TV, the final statement of the demonstration, which was held under the title 'Standing Firm in Supporting Gaza and Palestine and Confronting the Murderers and Arrogants', stated that the Yemeni Armed Forces have inflicted successive blows on the U.S., the latest of which was the repeated attacks on the aircraft carrier Truman and its planes.

On the same day, the Yemeni armed forces launched fresh attacks against the Israeli regime.

2050