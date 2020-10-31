Araghchi meets with his Turkish counterpart

Araghchi, Iranian special envoy for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict traveled to the regional states to present Iran's initiative to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

His regional tour took him to Azerbaijan Republic, Russia and Armenia.

He left Moscow for Yerevan on Thursday evening.

Iran has put forward an initiative for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is based on humanitarian principles and attention to the demands of the warring parties, Araghchi noted while leaving Russia.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border in early October, blaming one another for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a centerpiece of dispute between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group, consisting of the US, Russia, and France. But international efforts for settlement of the conflict peacefully have failed so far.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish