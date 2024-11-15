Envoy: Iranian officials' visits to Lebanon indicate support for resistance

In a situation where Lebanon is being barbarically bombarded by the Zionist regime, numerous trips made by senior Iranian officials to Lebanon are important political indicators of Iran's all-out support for Lebanon and the resistance, Amani wrote on his X account on Friday.

Undoubtedly, forcing the Zionist regime to stop its brutal war against Gaza is at the forefront of efforts, he added.

The Zionist enemy can never achieve its goals with such brutal war crimes, he noted.

Ali Larijani, Senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been in Syria and Lebanon since Wednesday.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf separately visited Lebanon.

9376**9417