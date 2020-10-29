Diplomat: Iran sharing common approach with Russia on Karabakh

"Shared Iran's initiative with Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, in a fruitful meeting today in Moscow. Iran and Russia share similar approaches towards Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict. Also had good discussion -as always - with Sergey Ryabkov on the future of JCPOA," Araghchi tweeted on Thursday.

Araghchi, also special envoy of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, after three hours of talks with Andrey Rudenko, Russia's special envoy for Nagorno-Karabakh, sat down for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov which were held behind closed doors without the presence of reporters.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries in early October, each blaming the other for the violence. Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group, consisting of the US, Russia, and France. But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have failed so far.

