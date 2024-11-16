Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 16

** IRAN DAILY

-- South Pars daily gas output surpasses 600 mcm: CEO

Iran’s daily production of the 13 refineries processing the gas extracted from South Pars Gas Field exceeded 600 million cubic meters, as announced by the caretaker of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC).

Talking to Shana on Friday, Gholamabbas Hosseini presented a report on the SPGC since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20), including overhauling, stable production of gas and by-products, cooperation with new technology-based firms and the project to reduce flares in the thirteen South Pars refineries.

-- Iran, Armenia sign four agreements on Chabahar free zone

Chabahar Free Zone Organization in Iran signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Armenian economic sector to provide the necessary preparations and conditions for facilitating, accelerating, guiding, and supporting investment efforts in the strategic zone.

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Narek Hovakimyan and the accompanying delegation, consisting of private sector investors, traveled to Chabahar and met with Homeira Rigi, the CEO of Chabahar Industrial Free Trade Zone, on Thursday.

-- Iranian economist Maryam Farboodi scoops 2024 research prize

Iranian economist Maryam Farboodi, an associate professor of finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management, received the 2024 Elaine Bennett Research Prize. Established in 1998, the Elaine Bennett Research Prize recognizes and honors outstanding research studies in any fields of economics.

Farboodi completed her BS in Sharif University of Technology of Tehran. The researcher will formally be conferred the prize at the Business Meeting and Award Ceremony of the American Economic Association (AEA) on January 4, 2025.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- UNESCO lists Kermanshah in creative cities of bread

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has named Kermanshah in western Iran as a creative city of bread, an official said Thursday.

“One of the specialized fields is the issue of bread, which has been worked on by creative food cities of the world. We also started planning in this regard seven months ago to introduce the capacities of Kermanshah and submitted necessary documents to the UNESCO,” said Iman Derakhshi, the head of the cultural, social and sports organization of Kermanshah’s municipality.

-- Iranian artists pay tribute to Palestinian Resistance

Iranian artist Mojtaba Momen has paid tribute to Martyr Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar through a creative live painting session in the Iranian city of Sabzevar, captivating a large crowd.

The event showed Momen’s skillful portrayal of Sinwar, known for his leadership and legacy.

In a powerful show of community solidarity, attendees gathered at the end of the session, each contributing their own touch to the artwork.

-- Eurozone industrial production falls more than expected in Sept.

Euro zone industrial production fell more than expected in September with Germany suffering the biggest fall among the bloc’s largest nations, indicating than a long-expected recovery could be even further delayed.

Industrial production fell by 2.0% compared to the previous month, exceeding a 1.4% drop seen in a Reuters poll of economists, even as the previous month’s solid 1.8% growth figure was revised down to just 1.5%, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday. Compared to the same month a year earlier, output was down 2.8%, underperforming a 2.0% drop seen by economists and suggesting that a more than year-long industrial recession is still deepening.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Sitting volleyball player Alipour aims for 2032 Paralympics

Iran’s sitting volleyball powerhouse server Meisam Alipour has set his sight on competing in the 2032 Paralympic Games. Alipour was selected as MVP in the Paris Games, helping Team Melli win their eighth gold medal in the Paralympics.

Alipour’s explosive serving and versatile play were crucial throughout the tournament, particularly in the gold medal match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, where his commanding serves tipped the balance in Iran’s favor. In total, Alipour delivered 21 aces in the competition, maintaining his reputation as one of the sport’s most feared servers.

-- President Pezeshkian visits acclaimed scholar Mohammad-Ali Movahed

In a significant acknowledgment of literary and scholarly contributions, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the home of Mohammad-Ali Movahhed, a distinguished poet, writer, and authority on mysticism, who is also a member of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature.

The visit took place on the morning of Friday, coinciding with the second day of the Iran’s Book Week, and was attended by Seyyed Abbas Salehi, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance. Movahhed, who is most famous for his expertise on Persian mystic and poet Molana Jalal ad-Din Balkhi, was born in Tabriz in 1923.

-- Value of Iran’s petchem export up 24% in 7 months on year

The value of Iran’s petrochemical export increased by 24 percent in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that 37.9 million tons of petrochemical products worth $15.2 billion were exported in the seven-month period, indicating also 23 percent growth in terms of weight, year on year. Based on Iran’s seventh National Development Plan (2022-2027), the country’s petrochemical production capacity is planned to increase by eight percent to reach 130 million tons.

