Nov 15, 2024, 7:48 PM
ALI IZADI

Iran vows to pursue assassination of Martyr Soleimani through legal, judicial authorities

New York, IRNA – Iran's diplomatic mission in the United Nations reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran would pursue the assassination of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani through legal and judicial authorities.

In response to the US media's question about providing written assurances that there is no plan to assassinate Donald Trump, Iran's mission announced on Friday that it does not comment on the details of the official messages exchanged between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced years ago that it is pursuing the issue of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani through legal and judicial authorities and fully adheres to the well-known principles of international law, it added.

General Soleimani and senior Iraqi commander al-Muhandis, both top anti-terror icons in the region, were assassinated in a terror attack by the US army near Baghdad on January 3, 2020, at the direct order of the then-US President Donald Trump.

ALI IZADI

