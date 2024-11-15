Hamas terms denying Gaza genocide as US complicity with unprecedented crimes

The statements by US Department of States regarding the absence of cases of forced resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza, which is equal to war crimes and crimes against humanity, and calling the International Committee's report on genocide in Gaza as groundless, show hostile behaviors and the US' complicity with unprecedented crimes in the modern era, Hamas said in a statement on Friday.

The US Administration's criminal policies of denying the Holocaust in Gaza and genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced migration and hunger war against the Palestinians in a situation where the fascist and occupying Zionist regime has the necessary political and military cover to continue these crimes, emphasizes that Washington is responsible for the brutal crimes that have been going on in the Gaza Strip for more than 400 days, it added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Zionist war criminals are under the illusion that they can bring the Palestinian nation and resistance to its knees or impose the projects they refer to as "the day after the war" on the Palestinian nation and national rights, it noted.

It reiterated that the Zionist fascist and criminal enemy has no future in the Palestinian land and the Palestinians will continue to persevere and resist until the war stops.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

