Iran embassy in Berlin provides all consular services to Iranians

Iran embassy in Berlin provides all consular services to Iranians

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian embassy in Germany announced in a statement that all consular services that were previously provided in the three Iranian consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will be concentrated in the Islamic Republic of Iran embassy in Berlin.

In the new announcement of the Iranian Embassy in Germany, addressed to the Iranians living in Germany, it is stated that following the previous announcement, it hereby informs that as of November 18, all the consular services that were previously provided in the three Consulates General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, It will be concentrated in the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin.

"Going to the embassy for consular affairs is only possible by appointment," it added.

