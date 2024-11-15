Hezbollah attacks gathering of Israeli soldiers, Zionist settlements

According to the war media center of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Movement, Hezbollah announced that in support of the resistant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their heroic and honorable resistance and the defense of Lebanon and the Lebanese nation, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance hit Sharaga (administrative center of the Golani brigade command) in the north of the occupied city of Acre by several missiles.

Hezbollah also announced that in the series of Khybar operations and with the call of "Ya Nasrallah", the fighters of the Islamic resistance targeted the Taira al-Karmal base in the south of Haifa with a series of special missiles at 9 a.m. on Friday.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that the military gathering place of the Zionist regime in the town of Miskaf Aam was targeted by several rockets of the fighters of the Islamic resistance.

2050