Araghchi leaves Russia for Armenia

Iran has put forward an initiative to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is based on humanitarian principles and attention to the demands of the warring parties, Araghchi noted while leaving Russia.

He further noted that Iran looks forward to receiving answers from the parties to the conflict.

The negotiations about the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan was continued on Thursday between Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov.

Prior to that, Araghchi held talks with Russia's ِDeputy Foreign Minister for Central Asia and Caucasus Andrei Rudenko.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries in early October, each blaming the other for the violence. Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group, consisting of the US, Russia, and France. But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have failed so far.

