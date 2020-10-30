Azerbaijan Republic calls Araghchi's visit to Baku positive

Since Iran as a regional power is interested to establish peace and security in the region, it has the right to participate in the process of establishing peace and security in the South Caucasus, he told Ria Novosti on Friday.

He further noted that there may be a clear mechanism or contact group in future, and Iran can play its part in resolving the conflict.

"We also appreciate the fact that Iran has always supported the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Hajiyev said.

Araqchi, Special Envoy of the Iranian President, traveled to Baku on Wednesday on a regional trip to present Iran's initiative for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and held talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during his visit.

