Iran's proposal can open path to peace in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Araghchi

Araghchi, a special envoy of President Hassan Rouhani, made the remarks while speaking to reporters upon arrival in Yerevan on Thursday night.

The Iranian envoy arrived in the Armenian capital after consultations with officials from Azerbaijan Republic and Russia over the border conflict between Baku and Yerevan.

Noting that his intensive negotiations in Baku and Moscow were useful, Araghchi said that he was also scheduled to negotiate with Armenian officials to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

He regretted that the death toll of the conflict is quickly rising and reiterated that Iran’s proposal can prepare the ground for opening a peace path into the conflict.

Araghchi referred to nationals from both Azerbaijan and Armenia living in Iran in peace, saying that Iran has always been taking a balanced stance towards the case.

He stressed that Iran’s capacities and good faith can provide a path to sustainable peace in the region.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish