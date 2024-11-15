Italian rendition of Ayatollah Khamenei’s memoir unveiled in Rome

A number of Italian scientific, cultural and media people attended the event, which was organized by Iran's Embassy in Italy, according to a Friday report.

Addressing the event, Iran's ambassador in Italy Mohammad Reza Sabouri said that Cell No. 14, is a valuable work of Ayatollah Khamenei, is a book beyond a collection of memories; it gives us deep lessons of faith, perseverance and fighting for lofty ideals.

In the current situation that many challenges and crises are facing different societies and generations, studying such works is more valuable and inspiring than ever, he added.

For a long time, the Zionist regime of Israel, with the support of the great world powers and colonial policies, has committed aggression and killing in Palestine and Lebanon, he added.

By occupying lands and killing defenseless people, the regime has violated not only human rights but also all human and moral principles and values, he noted.

Cell No. 14 features memoirs of Ayatollah Khamenei during his struggle against the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

