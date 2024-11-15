IAEA chief visits Iran's Fordow, Natanz facilities

During the visit which was made on Friday, Grossi was accompanied by Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday evening and was welcomed by Kamalvandi.

The IAEA director general had earlier held talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami.

Grossi said a day ahead of his visit to Tehran that IAEA inspectors had no evidence that Iran is building a nuclear bomb.

He also expressed hope that progress is made in negotiations with Iranian officials over the outstanding safeguards issues during his current visit to the Islamic Republic.

