Nov 15, 2024, 7:04 PM
Larijani lauds his talks in Syria, Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Ali Larijani, Senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has hailed his talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati as "valuable".

It was reassuring for me that the Resistance Front in Lebanon defends the people and the security of Lebanon, Larijani told reporters on Friday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the brave people of Lebanon and the Resistance, he added.

Expressing hope that the people of Lebanon will have a good situation in the coming days, he said.

Larijani arrived at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport early on Friday to engage in discussions with senior Lebanese officials.

