Larijani meets Lebanese parl. speaker in Beirut

Larijani met with Berri in Beirut on Friday for discussions that focused on the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon and the state of bilateral relations.

Earlier today, Larijani also held talks with Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Lebanon.

The two sides discussed the situation in the region and Lebanon.

Larijani arrived at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport early on Friday to engage in discussions with senior Lebanese officials.

He is scheduled to meet with various officials, party leaders, and prominent political figures in the country.

Earlier in an interview with IRNA on Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Larijani would meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials, including the prime minister and the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, to discuss the most recent development of the region.

Larijani, who is also a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, had already met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as well as officials in Damascus.

