Larijani says conveyed Iran's Supreme Leader's message to Lebanon’s speaker

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Larijani said people who were forced to go to other parts of the southern Lebanon should be able to return to their homes.

The trip to Lebanon was aimed to support the Lebanese nation and the officials, he added.

We are not after disturbing the situation but are seeking to solve issues, he noted.

We support the Lebanese nation, he said stressing that those who disturb are the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his gang.

He also rejected some claims that Iran had stopped its support for the resistance.

Larijani arrived at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport early on Friday to engage in discussions with senior Lebanese officials.

