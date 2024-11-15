Supreme Leader’s advisor meets Lebanese PM in Beirut

Larijani met with Mikati at the office of the Lebanese Prime Minister on Friday, according to the Lebanese news agency (NNA).

The two sides discussed the regional situation and Lebanon's current affairs.

The meeting also included Ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani, the special envoy of Iran’s Foreign Minister for the Middle East, as well as Mikati’s senior advisor, Nicolas Nahas, and diplomatic advisor, Boutros Assaker.

Larijani arrived at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport early on Friday to engage in discussions with senior Lebanese officials.

He is scheduled to meet with various officials, party leaders, and prominent political figures in the country.

Earlier in an interview with IRNA on Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Larijani would meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials, including the prime minister and the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, to discuss the most recent development of the region.

Larijani, who is also a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, had already met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as well as officials in Damascus.

3266**2050