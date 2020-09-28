Weakening government, creating political crisis, goals of Takfiri supporters in Pakistan

In an exclusive interview with IRNA in Islamabad on Monday, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said that the recent events in Pakistan, although not unprecedented, have started a new wave of promoting sectarian strife aimed at creating a political crisis in the country.

"The enemies of Pakistani Muslims are seeking to create a situation like the Middle East," he warned.

Allama Jafri added that these elements seek to put pressure on the government by fanning the flames of sectarianism and escalating violence, especially terror, but their evil conspiracy will not succeed, because the people of Pakistan are awake and the clergy will not fall into the trap of them.

Condemning the support of the Zionists, the United States, and the arrogant powers for the Takfiri movement for instability in Pakistan, Allama Jafri said that some defenders of the interests of the arrogant powers in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region are not innocent.

He strongly criticized the role of the UAE and the Saudi government in promoting sectarianism in the region, especially in Pakistan, adding that the suspicious movements of diplomats from some Arab countries in Pakistan, who are also pleased with the normalization of relations with the illegitimate Zionist regime, are very worrying.

Secretary-General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) stressed that certainly inciting sectarian strife is the common goal that the Zionists and the supporters of the Takfiri movement in Pakistan are pursuing they are seeking to create situations like Lebanon, Libya, Iraq, and Syria.

He added that external pressure on the Islamabad has increased for normalization of relations with Tel Aviv and foreign agents appear to be seeking to punish Pakistan for not following the policy of some Arab states.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri went on to say that the Americans do not support lasting stability in Pakistan or a stable government, they will not give up any effort to support destructive elements, and the current method is the escalation of religious conflicts and highlighting differences between Islamic sects.

He said the MWM has been in constant touch with senior Pakistani government officials to coordinate law enforcement agencies and political and religious stakeholders to counter the enemies of unity in the country, adding that Americans are concerned about the transfer of power to the East.

“Along with the Zionist regime, and unfortunately, some Arabs in the region are seeking to destabilize important countries, including Pakistan,” he warned.

He was confident that Pakistani society will not allow enemies to create chaos in the country. The MWM leader said Pakistani religious leaders and Islamic groups will always stand united against these arrogant powers and their evil plans to divide Muslims.

