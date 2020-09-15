Pakistan will not take any decision contrary to Palestinians’ aspirations

PM Imran Khan responding to a question during an exclusive interview with Pakistani TV channel ‘92 news’ said the recognition of Zionist regime by some countries doesn’t matter until a “just” settlement of Palestine.

"We will not recognise Zionist regime without a fair settlement. We are going to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s policy."

The Prime Minister of Pakistan stressed that we will not compromise on our basic principles of supporting Palestine and the liberation of the country.

He said that there is absolutely no possibility of recognition of the Zionist regime until there is just solution to Palestine problem, how can we accept a compromise with the Zionists when the main parties in Palestine do not accept it?

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson while giving a statement on the decision of Bahrain to normalize its ties with Zionist regime had said there is no change on its position on Palestine and abiding commitment to the full realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri responding to media queries said, "There's no change in Pakistan's position on Palestine and the Middle East Peace Process".

The decision of some Arab rulers to establish normal relations with the Zionist regime has met with a strong reaction from the people, government and political and religious parties in Pakistan.

Pakistani Muslims have held rallies and anti-Zionist demonstrations in various cities in recent weeks to condemn the UAE decision to normalize relations with the occupying regime in Jerusalem.

