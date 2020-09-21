FM Spox: martyrs bright guide for passing through tough and exhausting stages

Saeed Khatibzadeh in his Instagram account, honoring the martyrs of Iran's sacred defense wrote that unique property of our country is the people that if we believe in them and if we know their trust enough , nothing and no one can harm the country.

The most powerful weapon is the faith of humans who create eternal epics by their pure intentions and deeds, Khatibzadeh added in his Instagram account.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: that is why martyrs are bright guide for passing through tough and exhausting stages.

Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 21. The Week is annually celebrated nationwide in commemoration of martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.

Iraq’s eight years of the imposed war claimed the lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left near 600,000 war-disabled. While about 43,000 Iranians were Prisoners of War (PoWs) in Iraq and many others were Missing in Action (MIAs).

The braveness of the Iranian soldiers during those years of war is unprecedented in the history of contemporary conflicts.

6125**1424

