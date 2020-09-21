Supreme Leader addresses nation on defense week

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday, traditionally honours a million war veterans which took part in the 8-year Iraqi-imposed war in 1980-1988.

This year the leader’s address is done via a video conference for safety requirements amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Leader makes a video conference on nationwide TV broadcast.

The Sacred Defense Week remembers the sacrifices of the Iranians during the eight-year war which former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein imposed on Iran in 1980. Every year, Iran’s Armed Forces mark the occasion with parades presenting the Islamic Republic’s latest defense achievements.

