Iran has 'upper hand' in defense thanks to advanced technology: Chief of Staff

Qasreshirin, IRNA — Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri says the Army has gained the “upper hand” in conventional defense and electronic warfare through the use of advanced technology, including robotics and artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday, General Bagheri met with Army forces participating in a large-scale security, offensive, and mobile exercise in western Iran. He commended the Army for effectively leveraging new combat technologies to bolster their defense capabilities.

The military exercise, conducted by the Army’s Ground Forces, began on Monday in the western regions of the country.

General Bagheri said the war games aim to assess the readiness of helicopter units, parachute operations by the 55th Airborne Brigade, and combined offensive and defensive missions involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

On the second and final day of the exercise, the Army showcased the first joint flight of its drone systems, referred to as “swarm,” and unveiled its first laser-guided, high-precision bomb systems designed specifically for unmanned aircraft.

The exercise also practiced various takeoff and landing methods for drones from different airstrips across the nation, including coordinated swarm flights and simultaneous operations involving both reconnaissance and combat drones.

