Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered to a virtual conference on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week. Supreme Leader warned against the grave danger of distortion of Sacred Defense. Tehran, Iran. Sept 21, 2020. IRNA.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Supreme Leader addresses nation on defense week
Tehran, Sept 21, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 21
Tehran, Sept 21, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers…
Your Comment