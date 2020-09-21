Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 21

***IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: US ‘maximum pressure’ leads to ‘maximum isolation

The United States’ “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran has brought “maximum isolation”, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, after a US unilateral declaration that UN sanctions are back in force against the Islamic Republic was dismissed by other major powers.

“America’s maximum pressure… not only has failed, but has led to its maximum isolation,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

- Over 20 industrial, mineral productions surge in five months

A sum of 22 major industrial and mineral units registered growth in their production during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 20-August 21) in comparison with the same period last year, said deputy industry minister.

Out of 38 important industrial and mineral units, 22 showed growth in production while 16 recorded a production slump, Saeid Zarandi said.

- Iran’s five-month car production up by over 18%: Report

Iran’s car production increased by 18.4 percent year-on-year during the five months to August 21, 2020, according to statistics released by Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Iranian carmakers produced 344,800 different types of cars during March 20-August 21, up from a total of 291,200 manufactured cars in the same period last year.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader to Address Nation on Defense Week

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be delivering a speech, marking the start of the Sacred Defense Week on Monday.

The Leader will make a video call to a ceremony which will be broadcast across Iran. The Sacred Defense Week remembers the sacrifices of the Iranians during the eight-year war which former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched against Iran in 1980. Every year, Iran’s Armed Forces mark the occasion with parades during which the Islamic Republic’s latest defense achievements are showcased.

- ‘Who Wins U.S. Election Not Important’

Parliament speaker Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday Washington’s hostility with the Iranian nation will not change no matter who wins the next presidential election in the U.S.

"There will be no shift in the fundamental policy of the U.S. to harm the Iranian nation, whether Donald Trump is elected or Joseph Biden,” Qalibaf told a parliament session. The speaker warned against passivism toward any U.S. bid to intensify sanctions on Iran after its repeated defeats on the diplomatic scene.



- American Absurdism: Pompeo’s Surreal Prank

Iran said Sunday the United States was "isolated” after a U.S. unilateral declaration that UN sanctions are back in force against the Islamic Republic was dismissed by other major powers.

The Trump administration said the so-called "snapback” of the sanctions was in effect and threatened to "impose consequences” on any UN member state that fails to comply.

"The United States is very, very isolated in its claims,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. "The whole world is saying nothing has changed.”

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- U.S. defeat at UN was ‘inevitable’, says Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the U.S. has suffered a “definite defeat” at the UN Security Council while seeking to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon, the president said, “With the U.S. suffering a definite defeat at the UN Security Council, September 20 will go down as a memorable day in the diplomatic history of our country.”

- Over $1b in loans paid to corona-affected producers

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has said the country’s banking system paid 44 trillion rials (about $1.047 billion) of facilities to the production units affected by the coronavirus outbreak, over the past 45 days.

Abdolnasser Hemmati has called on the banks to accelerate the process of assessing applicants for loan allocations to provide more production units with their required facilities in the face of the economic problems created by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

- New museums added to UNESCO-tagged shrine ensemble in Ardebil

Five new museums have been added to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, which is located in Ardebil province, northwest Iran.

“Five museums of precious and semi-precious stones, coins, historical documents, earthenware and pottery pieces, and old photographs have been added to the shine ensemble and they will be opening to the public within the next coming days,” a provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Saturday.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish