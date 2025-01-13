Iran to ramp up nuclear power production to meet 20 GW target: AEOI chief

Tehran, IRNA—The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) plans to significantly increase nuclear power production to meet a target of 20,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity by 2041.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the AEOI, announced the plan during a tour of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran on Monday.

He said the organization has begun work on the “construction and operational” phase of the project to generate 3,000 MW of nuclear power as part of Iran’s seventh development plan (2023-2027). Eslami emphasized that this project is designed to support national clean energy objectives.

The Bushehr plant, which has a capacity of 1,000 MW, has been generating nuclear electricity for the past decade.

According to Eslami, the facility has supplied approximately 70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to the national grid over this period, effectively saving the equivalent of about 105 million barrels of oil.

