300,000 displaced Palestinians return to ruined northern Gaza

Tehran, IRNA — About 300,000 displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza, which has been left in ruins following 15 months of relentless Israeli attacks.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Tuesday that there are not enough shelters for returning families, who are seeking refuge amongst the rubble and searching for relatives lost in the chaotic march.

The return follows a ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19, although it was delayed by 24 hours due to Israel’s refusal to remove roadblocks.

During the war, Israeli attacks were particularly intense in northern Gaza.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has said that the return of Palestinians to their homes was a defeat for the Israeli regime.

Far-right former Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir has described it as a victory for Hamas.

7129**4353