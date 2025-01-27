Displaced Palestinians begin returning to northern Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Thousands of displaced Palestinians have started returning to what was left of their homes in the northern Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire agreement that took effect more than a week ago.

The displaced Palestinians began returning to northern Gaza on Monday morning. Those taking their journey on foot were allowed to return starting at 7 a.m. local time through Al-Rashid Street and the Netzarim corridor, according to Palestine’s Shehab news agency.

The people aboard the vehicles were allowed to take their journey two hours later via Salah al-Din Road, and after their cars were searched by security forces.

Israel had refused to open the routes to the northern Gaza over the release of female prisoner Arbel Yehud. The regime delayed the opening of the routes for two days, and allowed the return of the residents after Hamas Resistance Movement assured mediators of the ceasefire deal that Yehud would be released soon.

On Monday, Hamas issued a statement, describing the return of the displaced people as a triumph for the Palestinian nation, and the failure of the occupiers’ attempt to force Gaza residents to relocate.

The scenes of the Palestinian people returning to their homes, from which they were forcibly displaced, reflect the strength of the nation and their commitment to their land, Hamas noted, highlighting that these moments demonstrate the people’s love for their homeland and send a clear message to those who sought to subjugate the nation and forcibly remove them from their homes.

The movement went on to say that the return of the displaced people to their homes proves that the occupying regime failed to break the determination and resilience of the Palestinians.

