Israeli regime disrupting peace, endangering region's fragile stability: Iran

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani says that Israel is the main threat to international peace and security, emphasizing that Tel Aviv makes "baseless allegations against Iran" to conceal the regime’s “destructive activities”.

In a letter to the UN Security Council president, Iravani reacted to comments by Israeli president Isaac Herzog who accused Iran of being a “threat” to the world, particularly the United States and Israel.

Iravani condemned the “unfounded and provocative accusations” by the Israeli president against Iran during the United Nations General Assembly’s special session on Monday.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran explicitly and firmly rejects such baseless claims, which serve no purpose other than to divert the international community's attention from the horrific crimes committed by this apartheid regime against the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

Iravani pointed out that such groundless accusations are part of a deliberate and ongoing effort to conceal the blatant violations of international law and the destructive activities of the Israeli regime against regional countries.

The letter was addressed to the UN secretary general and the president of the General Assembly.

Iravani also stressed that the Israeli regime “is not only a threat to Iran but also the primary and constant threat to peace and security” both in the region and the world.

The Iranian ambassador said that beyond the genocide and crimes against humanity committed by "this rogue regime against the Palestinian people, Zionism continues its relentless aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and Syria."

"These actions constitute clear violations of the UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions. Such unlawful acts are flagrant breaches of international law and further endanger the already fragile stability of the region,” Iran’s UN ambassador further said.

Iravani called on the international community not to allow such deliberate efforts of the occupying entity to divert attention from its crimes and destructive activities aimed at undermining peace and stability in the region and global efforts for the promotion of justice and accountability.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to hold this "apartheid regime" accountable for "its crimes and take decisive measures" to ensure its compliance with international law.

