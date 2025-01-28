Trump confirms FAA-approved drones behind New Jersey sightings

Tehran, IRNA - The White House revealed on Tuesday that many of the drones spotted flying over New Jersey and other areas in November were authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, citing an update from President Donald Trump, stated that the drones were approved for research and other purposes, ABC reported.

"I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones," Leavitt said.

She, meantime, said while FAA-authorized drones accounted for a significant number of flights, hobbyists also contributed to the activity as public curiosity grew.

The White House assured citizens that the sightings posed no threat.

In December, Trump suggested the Biden administration knew more than it was revealing to the public.

"They know where it came from and where it went," Trump said. "And for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they'd be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense."

The drone activity, which was first reported on Nov. 19 by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, caused temporary flight restrictions in New Jersey throughout November and December.

Also in mid-December, US Department of Defense (Pentagon) had rejected claims by an American lawmaker that Iran might be launching drones over New Jersey from a ship off the US East Coast.

"There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States and there's no so-called 'mothership' launching drones towards the United States," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, adding that "there isPentagon spokesperso no truth to that claim".

The remarks followed the claim by Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, whose district in New Jersey.

What we have uncovered is alarming. Drones have been flying from the ocean that are likely to be associated with an Iranian “mothership” that has gone missing, Drew claimed in post on his X social network X.

He repeated these claims while giving an interview to Fox News and later the US Federal Aviation Administration announced that it had received reports of drones near the Morris County area in New Jersey.

The claims prompted the FBI and New Jersey Police to request the public to report any information about possible drones flying over the state.

