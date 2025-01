Tehran, IRNA - The Israeli regime launched fresh attack on southern Lebanon and injured 14 people.

According to Al-Mayadeen network, the Israeli army bombarded the village of Al-Nabatiyyah al-Fuqa.

The attack took place an hour after the Zionist drone attack on the same area.

Lebanon's health ministry announced had earlier that at least seven Lebanese citizens were injured in the attack by the Israeli regime's army on Nabatieh.

