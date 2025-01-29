Araghchi: No specific messages exchanged between Tehran, Washington

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly dismissed media speculations about diplomatic exchanges between Tehran and Washington, stating that “no specific messages” have been exchanged between the two sides.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Araghchi said that trust between the two nations remains fractured due to the US's past actions and that rebuilding confidence would require concrete steps, not “beautiful words.”

“No specific message has been sent or received between the two countries, and what is being raised only exists in the media,” he said.

He reiterated Iran’s stance that the root of distrust lies in the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions under the first administration of Donald Trump.

The JCPOA, under which Iran had agreed to certain restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, collapsed in 2018 when the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew and initiated a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Iran responded by incrementally exceeding the deal’s nuclear restrictions, including enriching uranium to 60% and installing advanced centrifuges. Efforts to revive the agreement under the Biden administration stalled in 2023 over disagreements on sanctions removal and verification mechanisms.

“The same old distrust still governs Iran-U.S. relations. We previously reached an agreement, Iran implemented it, but they were the ones who broke it,” said Araghchi.

He further underscored that restoring trust hinges on tangible actions. “Resolving this distrust cannot be achieved easily with nice and beautiful words,” he stated, reflecting Tehran’s longstanding demand for guarantees against future U.S. backtracking.

Iran’s chief diplomat referenced his recent interview with Sky News, clarifying that while discussions with European countries—part of the original P5+1 negotiating group—continue, Iran awaits clear policies from Washington.

“If a consensus emerges in Iran that equal negotiations are possible, decisions will be made accordingly,” he said, adding that no current plans exist for talks with the U.S.

