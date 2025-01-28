Araghchi to Trump: ‘Nice words’ not enough to buy Iran’s confidence

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says it would take a lot more than “nice words” by the new US administration to convince Tehran to begin negotiations with Washington toward reaching a new agreement.

In an interview with Sky News published on Tuesday, Araghchi pointed to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal during the first time US President Donald Trump was in office, saying lots of things should be done by the other side to “buy our confidence.”

In May 2018, the US unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and pursued a “maximum pressure” policy toward the Islamic Republic.

The withdrawal came despite Iran’s full compliance with the JCPOA, as repeatedly certified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), prompting Tehran to expand its civilian nuclear activities, which the deal had restricted.

Trump has suggested that he would prefer a diplomatic solution, saying a new deal with Iran would be “nice.”

“The situation is different and much more difficult than the previous time,” Araghchi said. “We haven’t heard anything but the ‘nice’ word, and this is obviously not enough.”

Israel, US would be ‘crazy’ to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities: Araghchi

The foreign minister also warned that Israel and the US would be “crazy” to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, adding it would be faced with an ”immediate and decisive response.”

“We have made it clear,” he said, “that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don’t think they will do that crazy thing. This is really crazy. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster.”

Araghchi also dismissed Trump’s call for Gaza to be cleaned out of Palestinians, which sparked outrage across the region and the world.

“My suggestion is something else,” he said mockingly. “Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone.”

