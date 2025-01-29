Tehran-Van train to be launched in late March 2025: Gov't spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian government spokesperson has announced that the Tehran-Van train is to be launched in late March 2025.

Speaking on the sidelines of the government cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani told reporters that according to a report by the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, the Tehran-Van passenger train will be launched at the beginning of the Iranian new year, starting on March 20.

According to a statement by the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways on January 7, 2025, following numerous meetings and bilateral meetings between the CEOs of Iran and Turkey railways, the Tehran-Van passenger train will be launched soon.

