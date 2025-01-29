Iran's continued hosting of Afghan immigrants requires int'l cooperation: Official

Tehran, IRNA — The head of the Iranian Interior Ministry’s Migrant Department, Nader Yarahmadi, has urged the international community to assist Iran in hosting Afghan immigrants in the country.

In a meeting on Wednesday with Paul Klouman Bekken, the Norwegian Chargé d'Affaires for Afghanistan, Yarahmadi said he hoped Norway would encourage its allies to support Iran in this effort.

Both officials discussed strategies for improving the conditions for Afghan nationals in Iran. Bekken commended Tehran for its generosity in accommodating Afghan immigrants.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the humanitarian crisis in West Asia and the influx of refugees requires comprehensive cooperation among regional and international stakeholders, including European nations.

