Iran FM: Resolving crisis in West Asia requires all-out cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed that the management of humanitarian crisis in West Asia and dealing with the flux of refugees and immigrants requires all-out cooperation of regional and international players, including the European countries.

Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Sunday where he received the the copy of credentials of Maysa Al-Gharibawi, the new representative of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Iran.

During the meeting, the new WFP envoy briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the hurdles facing the agency, highlighting the need for Iran’s more increased cooperation with the UN body to fulfill its duties in Iran and the whole region.

She also expressed her gratitude for Iran’s hosting of millions of Afghan immigrants and refugees, reaffirming the WFP’s commitment to support Iran which she said is one of the leading countries in hosting refugees.

The Iranian foreign minister wished success for the WFP envoy during her tenure in Tehran, underscoring Iran’s readiness for increased cooperation with WFP and other UN agencies.

