Diplomat lauds Afghan refugees’ living conditions in Iran

Speaking in the meeting on Afghanistan-Kerman trade cooperation, Lival praised the measures taken in line with hosting Afghan refugees in Kerman Province.

He added that Afghan refugees are satisfied with living in Kerman and also cooperation of foreign immigrants office in this province.

Meanwhile, Governor of Kerman Mohamad Javad Fadaie referred to similarities between Iran and Afghanistan with regard to religion, language and common borders, saying Iran and Afghanistan enjoy good relations.

He expressed hope for facilitating bilateral relations between Kerman and Afghanistan after opening joint chamber of commerce.

He noted that Kerman is ready to invest in Afghanistan for meeting some of its needs.

Earlier, Lival announced that the presence of his country's refugees in Iran will become legalized.

"A team from Afghanistan has traveled to Iran to work on the identity of refugees, issue ID cards for them and also electronic passports," he noted.

