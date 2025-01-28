Leader warns: Evil nature behind US officials’ smiles

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has cautioned that behind the smiles of the American officials lie their evil nature, enmity, and deep-seated grudges toward the Islamic Republic.

The Leader was addressing a meeting with Iranian officials and ambassadors of Islamic countries in Tehran on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, an Islamic occasion marking the anniversary of the appointment of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the messenger of Allah.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged officials to be vigilant, emphasizing the need to recognize who Iran is dealing with in negotiations and interactions.

“We must open our eyes to these facts and be careful who we deal with and talk to,” he said, warning against seeking secret friendship with the enemies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said that today, certain powers seek to abuse the natural resources of other nations.

They also target other countries’ cultures particularly the national and Islamic identities of the states, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Resistance inspired by Islamic Revolution: Leader

Commenting on the developments in West Asia, the Leader said the Resistance Front has its roots in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, praising the victory of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

As a small area, Gaza was able to bring the armed-to-the-teeth Israeli regime to its knees, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He termed the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah as another instance of heroic resilience in the current era, adding that Hezbollah lost its former leader Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah but stood against Israeli threats steadfastly.

7129**4354